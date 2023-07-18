Pleasant Grove Police training for different active shooter situations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove Police officers have been training this summer to keep children safe at school. Officers have been taking classes to learn what to do in the event of a school shooting situation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helping to train the Pleasant Grove Police officers by hosting a class to go over some of the dos and don’ts when it comes to responding.

The class is known as Single Officer Response to Active Shooters. The class focuses on the idea that no matter what, whoever arrives on scene first does not wait for backup and goes in without hesitation.

“We have learned through all these active shooter events that have happened in our country in the last twenty years, we have to adapt our training to it. So what we are seeing is the old days of stacking up and going in as a team is not working. We are going in by ourselves,” said Pleasant Grove Police Chief Danny Reid.

Officers say the tragedies at both Columbine and Uvalde show that waiting can cost lives and it’s something that law enforcement hopes never happens here.

“All the police officers don’t arrive on the scene at one time. Somebody is always going to get there first and we are not going to hesitate. That one guy by himself will go in there and try and eliminate that threat immediately,” said Chief Reid. “Even if that one guy goes in there and by yourself, he may not be as effective but we can at least make the focus of the bad guy shift to us. We want him shooting at us instead of children.”

Chief Reid and his investigators answered many of the calls during the week to allow all of his officers the opportunity to receive the training.

At the beginning of the week officers took it slow, PowerPoints and hypotheticals, but it all culminated with live drills working to get each officer up to speed.

The drills all took place inside Pleasant Grove High School, and Chief Reid says that fact alone is utterly beneficial for the department.

“It is kind of poetic, we are learning in a school again. We are going back to school.”

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to host more SORTAS training Wednesday, July 19.

