More public transportation could be headed to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Jacksonville are looking at ways to improve public transportation in the city. Earlier this month, the East Alabama Regional Planning Development Commission presented a study and action plan for possible changes to their current transit system.

The commission collected data through meetings and surveys, and city leaders said they like what they are hearing and want to move forward.

“It’s doing a study for the region,” said Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally. “Trying to find out where public transit is right now regarding the current status and where it needs to be. So right now, they’re looking at for us specifically how many people need public transit and how is the need being met.”

They’re surveying areas for where a transit system is needed the most to benefit all residents. The commission has already identified more than a dozen locations.

“We’re going to have folks who don’t have access to a vehicle,” added Nunnally. “Maybe they can’t drive. Elderly folks or people who may have a medical condition that keeps them from being able to operate a vehicle. So trying to find a way to serve them, and of course, they have to get to that stop.”

Although it is early, leaders see how this could benefit all residents.

“Just about any population is going to need public transit of some kind, especially people with specific circumstances, or maybe your car just breaks down,” said Nunnally.

The initial route will take about an hour from start to finish. The commission is also planning to work with leaders at JSU to try to include on-campus stop locations.

