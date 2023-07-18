LawCall
Leeds Police talk firearm safety during kids and cops event

By Bria Chatman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Leeds Police Department hosted a ‘Kids and Cops’ at the city’s splash pad as a way for law enforcement to interact with the community. They also used the event as a chance to talk to children about things like bullying and firearm safety.

Chief Paul Irwin said that the department’s goal with the event was to get out in the community to give children something fun to do while teaching them about ways to stay safe at school and home.

Studies show that more than 4 million children live in a home with a firearm. Chief Irwin used the event to talk to the next generation about gun safety.

Chief Irwin also explained that events like this help to show children that police officers are just like them. They’re in the community to protect and serve, and today’s event was another way to have fun but tough conversations with the next generation.

“If they see a gun, they can tell someone. They can tell a parent if they see something happen in the community. We even talked about the schools,” says Chief Irwin. “If you’re inside the school and someone is trying to come inside the school, never let someone inside the school. Even if they’re asking you to open the door, we’re talking about different things that children need to know, and we need to teach them every day that can protect them.”

Chief Irwin says law enforcement will return Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the splash pad to interact with the community.

