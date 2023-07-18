Jasper Police investigating homicide after man’s body found in wooded area off Highway 78
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jasper Police Department is investigating the death of a man after they say his body was found on Sunday, July 9.
The victim is identified as 24-year-old Brandon Marquez Porter of Jasper. Porter’s body was found in a wooded area near the 1100 block of Highway 78 West.
“Finding out what happened to this young man is a top priority for our department, and detectives have been working tirelessly,” Police Chief J.C. Poe said.
If you have any information related to the case, you’re asked to call Jasper Police at 205-221-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
