Heat advisory on the way for west Alabama

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Wes Wyatt says the heat index is making it feel like it is over 100 degrees outside. This level of heat can be dangerous, and EMA officials say it is time to prepare as the heat continues to intensify.

In Centreville, Alabama, the temperature has fluctuated between 90 and 95 degrees, though it feels a lot hotter.

Centerville’s mayor, Mike Oakley, took precautions to make sure his employees who work outside stayed safe in the heat.

In one Centreville neighborhood, Pete Jackson and his partner spent the morning picking up roadside debris such as dead limbs. They said that their day that started early at 5 a.m., one hour before they typically get going. This schedule change was designed so that employees would finish before the heat.

Pete Jackson, who works as a street supervisor in Centreville said, “The difficult part is actually being outside in it.”

The mayor oversees a town of 27 employees. He says 80% of them work outside.

Both men quickly found themselves sweating and drinking bottles of Gatorade thanks to mayor Mike Oakley.

“This morning we supplied them with some Gatorade. We gave out about 15 bottles of the bigger Gatorade and we’re going to get some more during the day,” said Mayor Oakley.

West Alabama EMA directors are telling the public about the heat advisory on the way and to be careful; stay in the shade as much as possible if you have to be outside, stay hydrated and look after one another. Remember, the heat index is an actual weather event, according to EMA directors.

Pete Jackson says he has gone through 5 bottles of Gatorade before noon.

“Staying hydrated. It’s helped us out a lot,” Jackson said.

Pete Jackson makes it a point to shut it down by noon. They start all over again the next morning at 5 a.m.

Mayor Mike Oakley does not believe the heat index will get to the point where he’ll give outside employees a day off. He says that city services have to be done. Tweaking the hours a bit and the Gatorade are helping.

