First Alert Weather: Hazy sky, widely scattered storms Tuesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day with near-average temperatures with most of us in the low to mid 70s. I can’t rule out a little bit of fog this morning, but most of the haziness in the air is thanks to the wildfire smoke from Canada. The good news is that southwesterly winds today at 5-10 mph will slowly thin out the smoke and allow it to move to the east by tonight.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will have to watch a weak disturbance that could develop to our north and sweep into north Alabama this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk- threat level one out of five - for areas along and north of I-20/59.

The main threat this evening will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. I think for most of the day we will end up hazy, hot, and with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 100°F. We could see storms move into north Alabama and push into parts of central Alabama between 5 p.m. CDT - 10 p.m. CDT. We have a rain chance at 30%, but if this system overachieves, we may have to bump up the rain chance. Confidence is low on widespread impacts thanks to wildfire smoke and relatively dry air that could weaken and limit our rain chances later today. We’ll know a lot more by the late morning hours as this system develops in parts of Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Just remember to go indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning later today.

First Alert Weather Days for Heat: The big story over the next couple of days is the hot temperatures expected across the state. We will likely see morning temperatures cool into the mid 70s with highs in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and going into Friday. As moisture moves in this evening, it will allow our dewpoints to climb over the next couple of days. The combination of heat and humidity will likely make the heat index climb near 105°F Wednesday and into Thursday. We will likely see heat advisories for parts of Central Alabama over the next couple of days, especially for parts of west Alabama. Just make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you have to work outdoors. Please be mindful to walk your pets on grassy surfaces as pavement temperatures could be hot enough to burn their paws. I am not expecting heat that will be record-breaking or out of the norm for mid-July, but you still need to take it easy.

Storm Chances This Week: We could see a few disturbances sweep into parts of northeast Alabama tonight and into Wednesday. Rain chances for Central Alabama will remain at 30% tomorrow with Cherokee, Blount, Etowah, Calhoun, and Cleburne counties having the best chance to see a few storms. The extra clouds and the rain chance could limit east Alabama’s potential from seeing very hot temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Thursday may end up mostly dry with only a 20% chance for rain. Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs near 98°F with a heat index near 105°F-108°F.

Increasing Storm Chances Friday into Saturday: A weak cold front is forecast to move into Alabama as we approach the weekend. The latest models are slowing this cold front down, so rain chances are backing off a little for Friday. I’ve lowered our rain chance to 40%. With a lower chance of rain, Friday may end up pretty hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index near 105°F. Our best chance to see widely scattered storms Friday will likely occur in the evening hours. I’ve increased the chance of rain to 60% for Saturday as the cold front pushes into the state. Scattered storms will be possible for the morning and afternoon hours, but we will likely trend drier by Saturday evening. Higher rain chances and cloud cover will likely keep temperatures down a bit with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday afternoon. Storms that develop Friday and Saturday could end up strong. The main threat will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and pockets of heavy rainfall.

Dry and Hot Next Week: Sunday and the first half of next week is shaping up to be dry and hot. Temperatures Sunday will likely climb into the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will likely end up cooler as dry air moves into the state. We could see lows in the upper 60s on Sunday and Monday morning. We will likely end up hotter by early next week with highs back into the low to mid 90s. Humidity values are forecast to remain comfortable, so I’m not expecting extreme heat or high heat index numbers next Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical Update: Don has strengthened overnight and is now a Tropical Storm. Winds are up to 40 mph. Don remains in the north-central Atlantic and will likely meander in that area for the next couple of days. Models keep this system away from the United States and most land areas, so it will not be a threat to us. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet, but we will have to watch tropical waves that will push off the coast of Africa. Long-range models hint at a wave that could develop in the Atlantic over the next 5-7 days, but confidence in development remains very low at this time. Hurricane season peaks in September and ends on November 30.

Have a safe Tuesday!

