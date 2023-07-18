Concerns over lack of lighting on parts of I-459 gain more attention, leadership responds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers along portions of I-459 in Alabama have expressed growing concerns about the lack of sufficient lighting, sparking conversations about the responsibility for maintaining well-lit highways and ensuring public safety. The recent disappearance of Carlee Russell near mile marker 11 has further highlighted the need for better lighting infrastructure on the interstate.

Leah Sheppard, a Hoover resident and frequent traveler on I-459, attests to the ongoing issue, stating, “Our headlights aren’t enough!” Sheppard believes that the absence of proper lighting poses a significant safety risk for drivers, especially in situations where individuals may need to pull over to assist others in need.

WBRC, in collaboration with concerned citizens, has brought attention to the dark stretches of I-459. WBRC released traffic camera footage showing Carlee Russell’s car driving along the shoulder with her flashers on. The lack of lighting on the shoulder becomes evident, with the area being only dimly lit by passing headlights.

Investigations into the matter revealed that there are currently no light poles installed in the area near mile marker 11. When approached for comments, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) clarified that the responsibility for installing lights falls under the jurisdiction of the city of Hoover. ALDOT has expressed willingness to assist with installing lighting infrastructure if the city decides to pursue the project.

Sheppard emphasized that the need for improved lighting extends beyond the safety of individuals involved in a single incident, stating, “This isn’t just about one person’s safety. It’s about all of our safety.”

WBRC has reached out to the city of Hoover for further clarification and plans regarding the installation of lights. The city provided a statement acknowledging the absence of lights on the specific section of I-459 near mile marker 11.

“The City is aware that there are currently no lights on the section of Interstate 459 near Mile Marker 11. However, there is a plan to add lighting as a part of the proposed Exit 9 Interchange Project the City is currently working on. The design of the lighting package has not been finalized yet. It is important to note that before any lights can be installed on the interstate, they must first be approved by the Federal Highway Administration and the Alabama Department of Transportation.”

Updates on the situation will be provided as progress is made.

