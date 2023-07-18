LawCall
Birmingham City Council pays respect to fallen firefighter

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Firefighter, Jordan Melton, died Monday, July 18, after being shot last week at Fire Station 9.

On Tuesday, Birmingham City Council paid its respects during its weekly meeting, offering its condolences to Melton’s family.

Each council member offered their thoughts and prayers. Many of them pleaded with the public to stop the cycle of violence.

Councilor Valerie Abbott said it breaks her heart that a young man died for no reason.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. How many times are we going to have to say that? You know, I feel like it has become trite to say our prayers are with you and your family for the heinous murder that has happened to you. There are heinous murders happening every minute. It is so sad and so discouraging that we are so selfish and so greedy that we have to kill other people,” said Abbott.

A representative from the mayor’s office said there will be a blood drive tomorrow, July 19, to honor both of the victims of Wednesday’s shooting. It will be at station 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BPD said there are no suspects in this case at this time.

A $15,000 reward is being offered by CrimeStoppers. You can call anonymously at 205-254-7777.

