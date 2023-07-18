Anniston Fire getting thousands in new equipment from the Department of Homeland Security

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Department of Homeland Security gave the Anniston Fire Department more than $90,000 through their Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The funds from the grant will help the Anniston Fire Department to enhance its capabilities through the use of new technology.

One new technology the department is receiving is called a LUNAR device. This device is a wireless, handheld search and rescue tool that allows for firefighter-to-firefighter ranging, edge detection, enhanced thermal imaging and cloud connectivity to FireGrid. With Bluetooth technology, LUNAR seamlessly connects to firefighters’ safety apparatuses, providing a continuous stream of vital information.

“It will allow incident command to check and monitor each firefighters amount of oxygen remaining,” said Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges. “They can track each Fire fighter. This is such an aid, especially in a city such as Anniston, where we have a lot of mountain bike trails. We often have to go in at night, whether on ATV or helicopter and perform these trail rescues. With these devices, we can safely locate our men and women as they navigate the trails. This isn’t even touching on the advancement in structural fires.”

The Fire Chief says this will improve how incident command and firefighters work together during emergencies. He says the equipment should take about 30 days to arrive at the department.

