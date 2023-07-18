LawCall
1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing in Etowah Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a fight involving a knife.

Etowah County Sheriff’s deputies responded to N. Oak Road in the Tidmore Bend Community on July 17.

When they got there, deputies found two adults with severe knife wounds. The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a Gadsden area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

The victims names have not yet been released. Authorities say there is no threat to the community,

