LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night double homicide, victims identified
A SUV crashed on Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge
One dead after crash leaving vehicle in flames

Latest News

A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police
A Day of Lemonade
A Day of Lemonade teaches kids about money and entrepreneurship
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Long Island serial killer suspect arrested
A Day of Lemonade
A Day of Lemonade