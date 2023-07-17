LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa Zone Pilot Program meeting set for Tuesday

Tuscaloosa Zone Pilot Program meeting set for Tuesday
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Business and education leaders in Tuscaloosa are asking for the public’s support for a new pilot program. They want to focus all the community’s efforts into one part of the city.

Organizers are hosting a public meeting this week for the Tuscaloosa Zone Pilot Program.

Though initially they will focus attention on a small, specific area, they hope the payoff becomes much wider over time.

People with Tuscaloosa City Schools and Shelton State Community College are among the group that will present an overview of the Tuscaloosa Zone Pilot Program to the public Tuesday.

They want to go into a specific neighborhood, talk to residents about what their needs are, and use support from throughout Tuscaloosa to better address those obstacles. That’s happening Tuesday morning at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

Donny Jones with West Alabama Works explained more about how this pilot program works.

“It really is asking them for their time, talent and treasure to be able to focus on how do we help specific families, those specific needs. It might be a job. It could be training. It could be supportive services. Who knows? And the whole thing is let’s get in there and see what the needs really are,” Jones said.

This public meeting is set for Tuesday, July 18 at 9 a.m. at the River Market.

Organizers are seeking public and private support for this pilot program.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night double homicide, victims identified
A SUV crashed on Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge
One dead after crash leaving vehicle in flames

Latest News

Bahama Bob's fire in Gulf Shores
Fire breaks out at popular Gulf Shores restaurant
Questions after Carlee Russell's safe return home
Details surrounding the disappearance, reappearance of Hoover woman remain sparse
High temperatures today
First Alert Weather: First Alert for hazy sunshine, hot temperatures Monday
Expanded school choice in Alabama
Expanding School Choice: More Options for Families in Alabama and Beyond