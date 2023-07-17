Tuscaloosa Zone Pilot Program meeting set for Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Business and education leaders in Tuscaloosa are asking for the public’s support for a new pilot program. They want to focus all the community’s efforts into one part of the city.

Organizers are hosting a public meeting this week for the Tuscaloosa Zone Pilot Program.

Though initially they will focus attention on a small, specific area, they hope the payoff becomes much wider over time.

People with Tuscaloosa City Schools and Shelton State Community College are among the group that will present an overview of the Tuscaloosa Zone Pilot Program to the public Tuesday.

They want to go into a specific neighborhood, talk to residents about what their needs are, and use support from throughout Tuscaloosa to better address those obstacles. That’s happening Tuesday morning at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

Donny Jones with West Alabama Works explained more about how this pilot program works.

“It really is asking them for their time, talent and treasure to be able to focus on how do we help specific families, those specific needs. It might be a job. It could be training. It could be supportive services. Who knows? And the whole thing is let’s get in there and see what the needs really are,” Jones said.

This public meeting is set for Tuesday, July 18 at 9 a.m. at the River Market.

Organizers are seeking public and private support for this pilot program.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.