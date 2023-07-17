LawCall
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered woman

Emmie Crystal Tuggle, 41.
Emmie Crystal Tuggle, 41.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for 41-year-old Emmie Crystal Tuggle. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating her.

Police say Tuggle is a 6′1″ white female, weighing 275 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Tuggle was last seen on July 2, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of County Road 25 in Heflin, Alabama.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tuggle, please contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 256-357-2309, or call 911.

