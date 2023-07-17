Police: Investigation appears newborn accidentally left in vehicle at Hueytown Walmart

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a newborn was accidentally left in a vehicle July 17 at the Hueytown Walmart.

Officers said the baby appeared to be in good health.

Police responded to 1007 Red Farmer Drive around 12:56 p.m. on a report of a baby left in a vehicle. When officers got to the scene it was determined two family members got out of the vehicle, leaving the baby with two other family members inside the vehicle.

Those two family members thought the newborn was taken inside the store by the other two family members and got out of the vehicle.

Before police arrived on the scene, all family members realized the baby was still in the vehicle and one went outside and got the baby out. The investigation revealed the child was in the vehicle with the engine off for approximately ten minutes. Hueytown Fire and Rescue was called to check on the baby. The baby appeared to be in good health and was taken to Children’s of Alabama as a precaution.

The case is still under investigation.

