North Italia Birmingham: Italiana 75
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Liz Benton and Lizell Zayas with North Italia Birmingham show us how to make a Italiana 75.
Ingredients:
Bitters Foamer
Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
Simple Syrup
Giffard Framboise
Aviation Gin
Directions:
- Pour ingredients in mixing tin
- Give the mixing hard shake, strain into mixing tin, pour ice and shake.
- Pour through sieve and top off with Brut Rose. Garnish w/ fresh raspberries.
