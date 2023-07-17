LawCall
North Italia Birmingham: Italiana 75

By North Italia Birmingham
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Liz Benton and Lizell Zayas with North Italia Birmingham show us how to make a Italiana 75.

Ingredients:

Bitters Foamer

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

Simple Syrup

Giffard Framboise

Aviation Gin

Directions:

  1. Pour ingredients in mixing tin
  2. Give the mixing hard shake, strain into mixing tin, pour ice and shake.
  3. Pour through sieve and top off with Brut Rose. Garnish w/ fresh raspberries.

