North Italia Birmingham: Italiana 75

Liz Benton and Lizell Zayas with North Italia Birmingham show us how to make a Italiana 75.

Ingredients:

Bitters Foamer

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

Simple Syrup

Giffard Framboise

Aviation Gin

Directions:

Pour ingredients in mixing tin Give the mixing hard shake, strain into mixing tin, pour ice and shake. Pour through sieve and top off with Brut Rose. Garnish w/ fresh raspberries.

