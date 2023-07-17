Man killed in Odenville officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odenville Police Department was dispatched to a call at 15705 Hwy 411 for a possible hostage situation around 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Police say upon arrival, the residence was secured. They quickly discovered the incident to be a domestic situation, where an armed man had entered the woods at the back of the property. Officers encountered the suspect and victim, and immediately attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The suspect was shot and killed, according to police. The coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Gregory Don Bratcher, Jr.

Moody Police, Springville Police, Argo Police, Odenville Fire Department, Margaret Police, Leeds Police, and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene for assistance.

The Oxford Police Department is conducting an investigation, along with Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics.

The body of Bratcher, Jr. was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville.

Odenville Police Chief Glenn Walton says other agencies are investigating since the shooting involves one of their officers.

More information will follow as this investigation develops.

