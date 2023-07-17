Man killed in fiery Mulga crash

MULGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 34-year-old man from Mulga was killed in a fiery crash July 15.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Joey Lee Copeland.

Authorities said Copeland was the driver and only person in a vehicle that hit a concrete bridge and left the road at Shady Grove Road and Blue Creek Ridge.

When deputies arrived on the scene the vehicle was on fire.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.