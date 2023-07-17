LawCall
Man killed in fiery Mulga crash

The crash happened at Shady Grove Road and Blue Creek Ridge in Mulga.
The crash happened at Shady Grove Road and Blue Creek Ridge in Mulga.((MGN))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MULGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 34-year-old man from Mulga was killed in a fiery crash July 15.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Joey Lee Copeland.

Authorities said Copeland was the driver and only person in a vehicle that hit a concrete bridge and left the road at Shady Grove Road and Blue Creek Ridge.

When deputies arrived on the scene the vehicle was on fire.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office.

