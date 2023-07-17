First Alert Weather: First Alert for hazy sunshine, hot temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We are starting out the morning with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out before 9 a.m. CDT, but I don’t anticipate too many issues with dense fog slowing you down. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We have high pressure in place that will likely result in dry conditions this afternoon. On top of that, we are monitoring wildfire smoke that has traveled all the way from Canada. If you see a hazy sky this afternoon, it is from the smoke to our north. The smokey conditions will likely move out of Alabama by tomorrow afternoon. We are looking at a dry afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the upper 90s to near 100°F. Winds today are forecast to come from the northwest at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain dry with temperatures cooling down into the low to mid 80s by 7 p.m. CDT.

Wildfire smoke forecast (WBRC FOX6 News)

Hot and Mostly Dry Tuesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will end up very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is in the 100°F-105°F range. Winds are forecast to come in from the west at 5-10 mph. I can’t rule out the chance for a few storms tomorrow evening and night. Models are hinting at a weak disturbance to our north that will try to move into North Alabama Tuesday evening. The storms will likely weaken as they move into the state, but we can’t rule out a 20% chance for a few storms north of I-20.

Dangerous Heat Possible Wednesday and Thursday: Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt has declared Wednesday and Thursday a First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat. Morning temperatures are only expected to cool into the mid to upper 70s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 90s. With increasing humidity levels, the heat index could climb into the 105°F-110°F range. We will likely see heat advisories for most of Central Alabama. It would not surprise me if parts of west Alabama ended up under Excessive Heat Warnings. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outside. You’ll also want to avoid walking your pets on the pavement as surface temperatures could climb over 140°F which could burn their paws. Always walk them on grassy surfaces. Wednesday will likely remain mostly dry with only a 20% chance for an isolated storm. We’ll have to watch a cluster of storms to our northwest Thursday that could dive into Alabama giving us a chance for widely scattered storms. I’ve increased the rain chance to 30% for Thursday. Any storms that develop Thursday afternoon could become strong and severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and frequent lightning.

First Alert Heat Index (WBRC FOX6 News)

Weak Cold Front Arrives Friday/Saturday: We will likely transition from big-time heat to near-average temperatures as we approach the weekend. A weak cold front is forecast to slide into Alabama Friday and Saturday giving us a chance for showers and storms. Rain chances are up to 50% for Friday with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances drop to 20-30% over the weekend with the greatest chance to see rain along and south of I-20. Highs this weekend are forecast to cool into the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity levels may end up a little lower over the weekend as slightly drier air moves into the northern half of the state.

Subtropical Depression Don (WBRC FOX6 News)

Tropical Update: We continue to watch Subtropical Depression Don spin across the north-central Atlantic. It will not have any impact on the United States. It will likely linger across the open waters and could intensify back into a tropical storm by the middle and end of the week. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. I will mention that models are hinting at a tropical wave that could develop in the Central Atlantic over the next seven days. It will likely move across the Atlantic as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend. It will need to be watched for possible development down the road. A few models hint at possible development, but confidence remains low. Our next named storm on the list is Emily. Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and September. It ends on November 30.

