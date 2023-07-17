LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fire breaks out at popular Gulf Shores restaurant

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire to break out at a popular Gulf Shores restaurant over the weekend.

One of our viewers captured the scene at Bahama Bob’s and shared the video with FOX10 News. It shows the restaurant completely engulfed in flames.

We have reached out to fire investigators, and we will pass along more details when we hear back from them.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night double homicide, victims identified
A SUV crashed on Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge
One dead after crash leaving vehicle in flames

Latest News

Questions after Carlee Russell's safe return home
Details surrounding the disappearance, reappearance of Hoover woman remain sparse
High temperatures today
First Alert Weather: First Alert for hazy sunshine, hot temperatures Monday
Expanded school choice in Alabama
Expanding School Choice: More Options for Families in Alabama and Beyond
Questions after Carlee Russell's safe return home
Questions after Carlee Russell's safe return home