LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Details surrounding the disappearance, reappearance of Hoover woman remain sparse

Many who have followed this story still have several questions after Carlee Russell mysteriously showed up at her parents home Saturday evening, but details remain limited.
Questions after Carlee Russell's safe return home
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Carlee Russell has been at home for roughly 24 hours now, but there haven’t been many updates on Carlee Russell or the investigation into her disappearance, with the family’s privacy being law enforcement’s first priority at this time.

After being released from UAB hospital, updates on Carlithia “Carlee” Russell and the investigation into her disappearance have been few and far between.

The Hoover Police Department issuing one press release Sunday morning, in it, stating they would not be releasing any further information for the day, or providing interviews.

Police chief Nick Derzis did speak with FOX6 over the phone after Carlee was found safe.

“I think the first thing is to give Carlee and her family a little time to get themselves back together. I know it’s been a tough experience for them. When we think talking with her parents, when we think it’s time for them to sit down and have a conversation with Carlee and try to get some facts. I wouldn’t really say a timeframe, the main thing is her, to make sure she’s ok,” Derzis said.

Her family provided updates on social media, thanking the public for their help, but requesting privacy at this time.

In a Facebook post, Carlee’s boyfriend said that she was quote “fighting for her life” and that at this time she could not quote “give any updates or whereabouts of her kidnapper.”

FOX6 has received hundreds of comments from viewers concerned of whether there is still a threat to the public. When we asked Hoover PD, they say they’re not able to publicly share the details from their initial interview with Carlee, but that they plan on a follow up soon to get a better understanding of the last 48 hours.

In their press release as well as during an interview with FOX6 this morning, Hoover PD say that right now they’re trying to respect the family’s wishes for privacy.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night double homicide, victims identified
One person shot, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A SUV crashed on Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge
One dead after crash leaving vehicle in flames

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Dangerous Heat
First Alert: Drier start to the week; Dangerous heat returns Wednesday/Thursday
Questions after Carlee Russell's safe return home
Questions after Carlee Russell's safe return home
Carlee Russell found alive, safe
Carlee Russell found alive, safe
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home