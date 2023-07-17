Details surrounding the disappearance, reappearance of Hoover woman remain sparse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Carlee Russell has been at home for roughly 24 hours now, but there haven’t been many updates on Carlee Russell or the investigation into her disappearance, with the family’s privacy being law enforcement’s first priority at this time.

After being released from UAB hospital, updates on Carlithia “Carlee” Russell and the investigation into her disappearance have been few and far between.

The Hoover Police Department issuing one press release Sunday morning, in it, stating they would not be releasing any further information for the day, or providing interviews.

Police chief Nick Derzis did speak with FOX6 over the phone after Carlee was found safe.

“I think the first thing is to give Carlee and her family a little time to get themselves back together. I know it’s been a tough experience for them. When we think talking with her parents, when we think it’s time for them to sit down and have a conversation with Carlee and try to get some facts. I wouldn’t really say a timeframe, the main thing is her, to make sure she’s ok,” Derzis said.

Her family provided updates on social media, thanking the public for their help, but requesting privacy at this time.

In a Facebook post, Carlee’s boyfriend said that she was quote “fighting for her life” and that at this time she could not quote “give any updates or whereabouts of her kidnapper.”

FOX6 has received hundreds of comments from viewers concerned of whether there is still a threat to the public. When we asked Hoover PD, they say they’re not able to publicly share the details from their initial interview with Carlee, but that they plan on a follow up soon to get a better understanding of the last 48 hours.

In their press release as well as during an interview with FOX6 this morning, Hoover PD say that right now they’re trying to respect the family’s wishes for privacy.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.