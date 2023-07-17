LawCall
A Day of Lemonade teaches kids about money and entrepreneurship

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The hot weather we’ve been experiencing has been good for some businesses.

It also offers an opportunity for some folks to teach their kids valuable lessons when it comes to learning about money and becoming business minded.

You’ll see a lot of lemonade stands pop up this month.

July is when a lot of families are recognizing A Day of Lemonade by setting up a lemonade stand.

Layla Adams and her brother Chance Mostella put up a lemonade stand in Northport with the help of their mother, Chrystal Mostella.

“I like selling stuff, I like doing stuff. I like getting out of the house, stuff like that,” Adams told WBRC.

They made lemonade with flavors like strawberry and Pina Colada and sold hotdogs, smoked sausages and snacks.

Chrystal owns and operates an event planning company and wanted her children to become more business savvy. “Just learning about entrepreneurship, trying to teach them how to save money and handle money,” Chrystal Mostella explained to us.

The kids got to experience making a product, learning about customer service and understanding how to handle money by doing something that’s also fun.

Adams added making the lemonade came easier than managing the financial aspects of the lemonade stand.

Several other groups will be recognizing A Day of Lemonade in the Tuscaloosa-area later this month.

