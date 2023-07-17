City of Helena granted restraining order against city of Hoover

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Helena was granted a temporary restraining order against the city of Hoover to prevent them from annexing properties into their city.

The conflict revolves around the Indian Ford Fire District.

Last week WBRC reported that the city of Helena announced their election on August 8 to annex the entire fire district into the city of Helena after being approached by the board.

Once Helena got word that the city of Hoover was reaching out to property owners in the fire district offering them possible temporary tax reductions or exemptions if they were to annex into the city of Hoover, they filed for a restraining order.

In the court documents, the city of Helena claimed that the Hoover City Council called a special meeting to hear the first reading for an ordinance that would annex several properties in the fire district into the city of Hoover rather than let them be annexed into Helena.

However, court records state if Hoover were to pull a few properties out of the district, it would make Helena’s election null and void.

Helena Mayor, Brian Puckett said this restraining order prevents Hoover from moving forward with annexing these properties, contacting property owners and offering tax abatements.

“This will get us to point of next Wednesday when we have our first hearing to be able to start the process of moving forward with the election because we want to make sure the district as a whole is taken care of and protected,” Puckett said.

WBRC has reached out to the city of Hoover for a comment but have not heard back.

Hoover was scheduled to discuss these properties in tonight’s city council meeting.

“This really isn’t a battle or a race against Hoover or anything along those lines, our goal with this election is to make sure we can have the election fair,” Puckett said. “We’re just allowing the people that are the qualified voters of that district to be to get out there and vote.”

