Birmingham police officer injured in early morning chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer was injured during a vehicle chase Monday morning.

According to an officer on scene, BPD attempted a routine traffic stop on the west side of Birmingham and the driver of the vehicle drove off, taking police on a chase that ended near Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark.

Police say an officer’s foot was run over at the start of the chase. Another officer took the injured officer to get checked out at a hospital.

This is a developing story. More information will be added new information is available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.