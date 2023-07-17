LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alex Drueke returns to Ukraine for humanitarian work

Alex's mother says he's expected to be back next month, in time to be the best man at Andy Huynh's wedding
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alex Drueke, one of two Alabama men who were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine last year, has returned to that country.

Alex’s mother, Bunny Drueke, confirmed the news Sunday evening. “Alex is in Ukraine right now. He’s been there for about two weeks, doing humanitarian work with Ukrainian Patriot.” Bunny Drueke told WAFF 48 via e-mail. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh were released in September as part of a prisoner swap. The two men were held together during their time as prisoners and said that helped keep their spirits high. Bunny tells us that Alex will be back from his latest mission early next month, in time to be the best man in Andy Huynh’s wedding.

On its website, Ukrainian Patriot says it offers protective gear, humanitarian aid, medical supplies, psychological trauma assistance and rebuilding assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Drueke is a former US Army servicemember who went to Ukraine as a private citizen to aid that country in its fight against Russia.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Questions after Carlee Russell's safe return home
Details surrounding the disappearance, reappearance of Hoover woman remain sparse
A SUV crashed on Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge
One dead after crash leaving vehicle in flames

Latest News

Expanded school choice in Alabama
Expanding school choice: More options for families in Alabama and neyond
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC media days happening this week
Man killed in Odenville officer-involved shooting
Source: WBRC video
Investigation into Carlee Russell's disappearance
The crash happened at Shady Grove Road and Blue Creek Ridge in Mulga.
Man killed in fiery Mulga crash