People searching for missing Hoover woman warn against spreading misinformation online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As day two of the search for Carlee Russell draws to an end, friends, family, and activists continue to ask for the public’s help in finding her.

Those leading the volunteer search parties say they’re grateful for everyone who is joining them to help find Carlee, but they, along with others, want to spread a message of caution tonight: they don’t want the spreading of misinformation to have a negative impact.

25 year old Carlee Russell has been missing now for more than 48 hours, after she stopped on the side of I-459 where she reported seeing a child. Her story inspired dozens to assist in search efforts.

“I know how it feels as a parent when your child comes up missing, no matter how old they are,” says volunteer Pamela Bass, whose own son went missing and was later found dead two years ago.

“My son was 29, and I am here to give support, any support you can give because you need all of this,” Bass says.

The bizarre circumstances of Russell’s disappearance have also led to hundreds of videos and social media posts of people voicing what they think happened. Those who were out searching today say that needs to stop.

“Interference in my son’s case is why his case is unsolved, I’m just being honest. So let the police do their job, and then we figure out what we can do to assist instead of trying to take it into our own hands,” Bass says.

Volunteers say they want social media being used to keep Carlee’s story in the spotlight until she’s found, but anything other than the facts should be avoided.

Angela Harris, whose daughter Aniah Blanchard went missing and was found dead in 2019, is also aiding in search efforts for Russell. She knows all too well how misinformation can harm search efforts.

“It just makes it harder for the family. It makes it hard for law enforcement because there’s so much misinformation out there that we want to keep the right information in line,” Harris says.

Harris does encourage people to share pictures of Carlee as well as her missing person flyer.

No matter where you’re located, the people who are searching for Carlee say you can help them by spreading the word in your area.

“I’m in Pell City, I’m in Anniston, well I’m in Huntsville, then look right there,” says community activist Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner. ″This is not Law and Order, this is real life. People are being kidnapped. We need real people who are sitting at home on Facebook that want to talk. We need those people to get involved, and we need those people to put boots on the ground.”

The family also wants the public to know that there are no official GoFundMe’s regarding Carlee’s disappearance. They say anyone who wishes to contribute money to do so through Crimestoppers. They say they’re also accepting donations for search efforts like water, snacks, and rain ponchos.

Search efforts resume at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

