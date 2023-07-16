LawCall
One person shot, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Tuscaloosa Saturday night.

Tuscaloosa officers were called to Jaycee Park after multiple 911 calls of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, TPD found a victim who had been shot in the area of the park restrooms. That individual was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has also responded to the scene. There is no one currently in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

