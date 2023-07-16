LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz start to play in the Wimbledon final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Denmark's Holger Rune in a men's singles match on day ten of...
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Denmark's Holger Rune in a men's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz started play Sunday in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic is bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row. Alcaraz is trying for his first trophy at the All England Club.

Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz wants his second.

There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court.

There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking.

This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semifinals last month.

The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic last two sets 6-1, 6-1.

Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s final.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
Carlee Russell found alive, safe
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
One person shot, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
Why has an alert not been issued for missing Carlee Russell?
Vigil for Carlee Russell as search continues
Neighbors of missing Hoover girl hold vigil, rally around family

Latest News

Carlee Russell found alive, safe
Carlee Russell found alive, safe
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard
A SUV crashed on Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge
1 dead after crash leaving vehicle in flames
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte'...
Actress and singer Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76