Matthew McConaughey brings smiles to patients at Children’s of Alabama

Matthew McConaughey at Children's of Alabama
Matthew McConaughey at Children's of Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Actor Matthew McConaughey surprised a few patients at Children’s of Alabama on Friday, bringing smiles to so many children.

The hospital posted the pictures on its Facebook page.

McConaughey is in the Birmingham area to film a movie.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

