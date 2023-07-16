First Alert Weather: Hot conditions Sunday with highs near 95-degrees in some areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A storm complex with heavy rain and intense lightning moved south through West Alabama during the pre-dawn hours. Otherwise, cloudy, warm, humid conditions continue through the early morning.

Expect gradual clearing with hot conditions through the day with highs near 95-degrees in some areas. Drier air will continue moving into the state which will drop humidity with ongoing rain chances shifting into South Alabama. As a result Heat Index Values will remain below Advisory Criteria across the area.

Next Big Thing: With an area of low pressure in place tomorrow isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon. By Tuesday the hot high pressure ridge will begin expanding east bringing little-to-no rain chances and afternoon temperatures approaching triple digits and allowing Heat Index Values to be near or above 105-degrees each afternoon through Friday.

The ridge will begin to weaken and shift east allowing a return to a northwesterly wind flow with disturbances riding along the wind low and chances for thunderstorms again impacting the area going into the upcoming weekend.

