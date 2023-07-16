LawCall
Disabled woman attacked by neighbors’ dogs: ‘I thought I was fixing to die’

By Walter Murphy and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A 28-year-old Tennessee woman says she thought she was going to die when she was attacked by two of her neighbors’ dogs.

Police say the attack happened around 4 p.m. Friday on Gilford Drive in Memphis. The two dogs involved were described as “bully breeds.”

The victim, 28-year-old Kelly Hughes, and her family told WMC the dogs were pit bulls in a Saturday afternoon interview.

“I thought I was fixing to die,” Kelly Hughes said. “People just need to keep their dogs on a leash.”

The 28-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, was on the sidewalk in front of her house when she was attacked. She suffered bruises, cuts and bites.

Her mother, Freddie Hughes, says her daughter is in “severe pain.” She also said she believes her daughter would’ve died, if it wasn’t for the quick actions of an unknown bystander who witnessed the attack.

“I’m so thankful to that man for saving my baby’s life,” Freddie Hughes said. “This is so hard on her.”

Memphis Animal Services removed the dogs from the home, and the owners were issued a citation, according to police and neighbors. WMC reports their news crew heard more dogs barking inside the owners’ garage.

“I’m happy there are two dogs I don’t have to worry about,” Freddie Hughes said. “But those are deadly dogs. My neighbor hasn’t even come to say sorry or to check on my daughter. I don’t think he needs to have an animal.”

Police say the dogs’ owners were issued a summons for Shelby County Environmental Court.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

