Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night double homicide

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting Saturday evening in the 1700 block of 48th Ensley Street.

Around 11 p.m., BPD says West Precinct officers were dispatched on a report of a ShotSpotter alert. The call was then updated to two people shot.

When officers arrived on the scene they went into the backyard of a residence where they observed two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

BFRS transported the victims to UAB Hospital where they were both pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation has revealed both victims were at a residence when an unknown suspect fired shots at both men. Birmingham Police say they believe at least one of the victims was targeted.

There is no one in custody at this time.

If you have any information that will help detectives, contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

