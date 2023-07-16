LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Actress and singer Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76

FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte'...
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76.(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Actress and singer Jane Birkin has died at age 76, according to France’s Culture Ministry and French media.

The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus.”

The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died Sunday. It hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon.”

French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.

BFM TV said Birkin suffered a mild stroke in 2021, forcing her to cancel shows that year. She canceled her shows again in March due to a broken shoulder blade.

A return to performing in May was put off, the French broadcaster said, quoting the singer as saying she needed a bit more time and promising her fans she would see them again come the fall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
Carlee Russell found alive, safe
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
One person shot, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
Why has an alert not been issued for missing Carlee Russell?
Vigil for Carlee Russell as search continues
Neighbors of missing Hoover girl hold vigil, rally around family

Latest News

Carlee Russell found alive, safe
Carlee Russell found alive, safe
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard
A SUV crashed on Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge
1 dead after crash leaving vehicle in flames
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Denmark's Holger Rune in a men's singles match on day ten of...
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz start to play in the Wimbledon final