1 dead after crash leaving vehicle in flames

A SUV crashed on Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge
A SUV crashed on Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a single vehicle crash Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene at Shady Grove Road at Bluff Ridge Bridge, they found a SUV had hit the side of the bridge. They found the vehicle in flames, and the Shady Grove Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.

According to reports, the driver was pronounced dead, though deputies were unable to identify the driver. The Jefferson Co. Coroner’s office will preform an autopsy to determine the driver’s identity.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

