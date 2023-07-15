Why has an alert not been issued for missing Carlee Russell?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement is continuing the search for Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell. She is a 25-year-old Black female who is 5′4, 150-160 pounds was reported missing July 13. Authorities say Russell was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

Many are asking why no alert has been issued in the case.

Most people are familiar with an AMBER alert. One is generally issued when the victim of an abduction is 17 years or younger. Alabama also has a ‘Missing and Endangered Persons Alert’ that covers those living with a mental or physical disability.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has criteria for four different Missing Person Alerts. (WBRC)

The US Department of Justice reports the Ashanti Alert Act became law at the end of 2018. It’s named in honor of Ashanti Billie, a 19 year-old who was abducted and killed in Virginia in 2017. The DOJ says the law established a voluntary nationwide network to help with search and recovery for those missing between 18 and 65.

It doesn’t guarantee every state will have a plan established to respond with an alert in these cases. Their website reads: “The National Ashanti Alert Network does not accept reports of missing adults, but is a link to the state, territorial, and tribal area to share missing adult information to assist in the location and investigation of that individual.”

Many will remember Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old who was abducted and murdered in 2019. Her mom Angela Harris tells WBRC Fox 6 that she’s working closely with the family of Carlee Russell and says Alabama needs to utilize something like the Ashanti Alert.

“You’re going to see me get passionate about this because I’m kind of angry,” said Harris. “I’ve reached out to two US Senators about why this alert is not being used because it needs to be. We have nothing in place for that age group, 18 to whatever the Silver Alert starts and that’s not okay. We need it bad.”

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to ALEA about the alerts. They advised while their Fusion Center does not currently use Ashanti Alerts, efforts are underway right now to update the current Missing Person Alerts to include those falling within Ashanti Alert criteria.

