Tuscaloosa man on a mission for forgotten USS Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is on a mission. Retired Navy Sailor Gregory Humphrey applauds Veterans Park and its tribute to all things military, but says there is a glaring omission - one he wants to fix.

We’ll go back in time and history. The mast in the park and the 5 inch, 25 caliber guns nearby are relics from the original USS Tuscaloosa, a cruiser that served in the European theatre in World War II. It earned 7 battle stars and decommissioned after the war.

Gregory Humphrey says what most people don’t know is there was a second USS Tuscaloosa. This one served in Vietnam, a tank landing ship, carried a crew of around 200 and earned 4 battle stars. It is the second USS Tuscaloosa Humphrey feels needs to be memorialized with a plaque. Humphrey has already met with county leaders and there is growing momentum to do something about it.

No decision has been made yet on what to do. The second ship was retired or decommissioned in 1994, mothballed for a few years and towed out to sea in the Pacific in 2016 and deliberately sunk by the military to test new weapons. Since that time, the old ship has been serving as a reef for aquatic life.

