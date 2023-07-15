Structural fire in Birmingham collapses roof of building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A structural fire in Birmingham has collapsed the roof of a building.

Officials received a call at 2:15 Saturday afternoon of a fire at the location of 2400 34th Avenue.

At this time, no one is believed to have been in the building and there have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

