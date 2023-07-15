LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mother dies day after 3-year-old son killed in apartment fire, officials say

Fire officials in Arizona say a mother and her child have died after their apartment went up in flames earlier this week. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a mother and her young child have died after their apartment caught fire this week.

KPHO reports that the fire happened at the Cypress Apartments, about 30 minutes away from downtown Phoenix, on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said 37-year-old Ashley Sutter and her 3-year-old son, Maximus, were inside the apartment when the fire started.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a ground-floor unit and immediately upgraded the call for additional crews to respond.

Officials said it was a fast-moving fire that spread quickly to the second and third floors of the building.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found Maximus dead inside the apartment.

Sutter was found in critical condition, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. She was rushed to the hospital but died on Thursday.

A man who tried to get into the burning apartment before firefighters arrived was also hurt, along with two firefighters who suffered minor burns.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
YMCA instructor, Russell Lee
Birmingham YMCA instructor passes away while teaching class
Shooting on Zinnia Lane.
B’ham PD: Double homicide investigation underway, victims identified
FILE - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a cheap doughnut deal.
Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for 86 cents on Friday
Heat Index Forecast
First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms possible later this afternoon; Feel like temps in the 100s

Latest News

Search for suspect continues after two firefighters shot
Search for suspect continues after two firefighters shot
Reaction to sexual abuse case involving University of Alabama student
Reaction to sexual abuse case involving University of Alabama student
A small plane took flight from Interstate 10 in Suwannee County on Friday after the pilot made...
Video shows plane taking off from highway after pilot forced to make emergency landing
Memorializing USS Tuscaloosa at Veterans Park
Tuscaloosa man on a mission for forgotten USS Tuscaloosa
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood