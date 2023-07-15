First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory in effect, possible afternoon showers and storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning through 9 p.m. tonight. Heat index values up to 107 are possible across a majority of West and South Alabama. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The combination of increasing temperatures and high humidity could also produce afternoon heat indices near 105 Sunday, and again on Tuesday through Thursday.

Heat index forecast (WBRC)

UV index forecast (WBRC)

A storm complex is approaching Northwest Alabama this morning, but appears to be weakening a it moves into the area. More storms may develop this afternoon along the old boundary left over from this morning storms. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across the area by this afternoon.

Rain chance breakdown (WBRC)

Muggy meter (WBRC)

Some drier air may move into West Alabama later this afternoon which will shift the better chances for rain into East Alabama. A heat advisory will be likely again tomorrow. The northwesterly wind flow is expected to continue with ongoing rain chances tomorrow and Monday with diminishing rain chances Tuesday through Thursday as a ridge to the west expands east. along with the reduced rain chances will come slightly drier air with lower dew points through the middle of next week.

The lower dew points may help limit Heat Index Values although afternoon highs will still be near 100-degrees Wednesday and Thursday which may again lead to Heat Index Values near 105-degrees in South and West Alabama.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to return by week’s end as the ridge of high pressure moves further west and begins to weaken, but the exact percentage of rain increase is still uncertain.

