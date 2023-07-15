Birmingham Zoo celebrates birthday of their newest black-footed cat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo celebrated one of their newest residents this week.

Staff at the zoo welcomed the cat, Olive, this summer. They got to celebrate her 11th birthday with her on Wednesday, July 12.

To celebrate, Birmingham Zoo shared Olive enjoying a tasty birthday snack. You can watch the celebration below.

🎉Olive, our newest #blackfootedcat, enjoying her birthday snack! Olive joined the Birmingham Zoo this summer and is celebrating her 11th birthday with her new Zoo Crew! "Prowl" by your Birmingham Zoo and say "happy birthday" to Olive this week! 📷Chanah F., Social Media and Marketing Coordinator ⏰ Wednesday - Sunday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | *Hours subject to change for events or inclement weather. #BhamZoo #BirminghamAL #MagicCity #ThisisBham #BhamLife #aza #AssociationsofZoosandAquariums Posted by The Birmingham Zoo on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

