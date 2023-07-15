Birmingham residents frustrated over dilapidated ‘Roebuck Castle’ property

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some residents are frustrated over a unique home in the Roebuck Springs neighborhood of Birmingham. They say the Roebuck Castle has been falling apart for years.

One year ago, WBRC Fox 6 reported about a local business owner and reality TV star planning to spend several months renovating the home for himself, but it’s been a year now and the property remains in disrepair.

“It was built back in the 70s and it’s a very exotic looking house,” said Greg Evans, a resident of the neighborhood. “For the past year almost, we’ve had these huge containers outside filled with debris from the house, the front yard filled with debris, the grass grown up. We’ve just been wondering what’s been going on with this.”

While many have reached out to local officials about the property, Evans says they aren’t getting many answers.

“We’ve contacted the city but apparently the city can’t or will not do anything to secure the property, make sure it’s cleaned up,” he explained.

City Councilor Hunter Williams represents the area. He encourages residents to use the 311 feature to report code violations.

“I know that there has been pain points in the past in getting those issues answered, whether it be a pothole or whether it be a code violation, a building code, car parked in the lawn -- whatever it might be,” said Williams. “There has been frustration but the administration and the council has allotted a great deal of resources, both in staff, financial resources -- to make sure we can do code enforcement.”

Evans says he has reported to the 311 system about several issues but only sometimes gets a response or action from the city.

“The service has been sort of on and off and they’ve recently done some work to revamp it so maybe it’ll work more efficiently,” said Evans.

Williams says the city budget that was passed two weeks ago has an extra $600,000 that will be used for additional staffing to enforce code requirements specifically.

WBRC reached out to the person who bought the property last year but have been unable to reach him. It’s also unclear if he is the still the owner.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.