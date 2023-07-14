Tuscaloosa City Schools to hold job fair on Monday

LawCall
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools says they are in need of 37 teachers. School district leaders hope to fill those positions Monday of next week.

The school system is holding a jobs fair that starts Monday at 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at Central High School.

In all, the school district is looking to fill more than 60 jobs. District officials say in addition to hiring teachers they’re looking to fill positions across the board such as bus drivers, aides and custodians.

