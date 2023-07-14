Safety plan when stuck in traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rising flood waters forced the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to close part of the interstate for safety reasons on Thursday near the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

That caused some travelers to wait the flooding out in their cars for several hours. Officials say no one was injured while waiting for those flood waters to go down.

ALDOT closed the interstate in both directions near the York Exit in Sumter County. That started around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13.

Three hours passed before ALDOT reopened the westbound lanes of I-20/59 around 10:30 a.m.

State Trooper Spokesman Reginal King suggests have an emergency kit in your car in case you must stay in it for a long time. That includes something to eat, drink, being able to charge your cell phone, and to keep folks comfortable if they can’t leave.

“Now those items don’t have to be anything extravagant. They can be something as simple as a few bottles of water, a first aid kit, a cell phone charger, and perhaps a blanket or two,” King explained.

WBRC also spoke with AAA Alabama about the situation.

Clay Ingram added you shouldn’t let your vehicle get below a quarter of a tank of gas.

if you know where you’ll be traveling through, get hard copy maps in case you’re forced to take a detour.

