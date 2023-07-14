Residents of Center Point apartment complex frustrated over destroyed mailboxes

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The tenants of an apartment complex in Center Point are frustrated they aren’t getting mail delivered to the complex. They say it’s because management won’t fix the destroyed mailboxes.

The man who brought the issue to our attention wished to remain anonymous.

“I have talked to several tenants,” he said. “They have gotten checks stolen out of their mailboxes and cashed by other people. It’s just open season!”

Dozens of mailboxes were wide open at The Pointe apartment complex on Thursday with mail still inside.

Jacqueline Smith says it was the first time she got mail in almost a month and two weeks. She said for a while, mail was getting delivered to the leasing office.

“She told us we had to go back to the Post Office, says we can’t pick it up here no more because she’s tired of people cussing her out,” said Smith. “Well, they’re cussing you out because for a whole month, the office says open but ain’t nobody in there. You coming from the apartment next door when somebody knocks. You’re not even in there.”

Now most residents are having to pick up mail from the local post office but that’s difficult for some.

“I don’t have a car. I get medicine religiously every 30 days from the VA to sustain my health... Now I have to solicit rides, take a Lyft.”

The resident said none of that should be necessary since it’s the management’s responsibility to upkeep the property.

“I want those mailboxes fixed,” said the tenant. “I want to have cameras up there and where the office will have a feed if anyone comes over there trying to destroy that mail... We’re still all poor people over here. We’re struggling every day just to make ends meet and you are going to do this?”

WBRC reached out to the USPS about the mailboxes and received the following statement:

“The security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured, and in good condition at all times. In the case of The Pointe Apartments, local postal management reports that the condition of these mailboxes does not allow for the secure delivery of mail. Postal officials have contacted apartment property management on multiple occasions and will continue to work with the property managers to reach an equitable solution. We apologize and regret any inconvenience that this situation may have caused. In the interim, customers may pick up their mail at the Center Point Post Office, located at 2365 1st Street NE, Center Point, AL 35215-3619, until the mailboxes are repaired. The Post Office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Service is not available on Sunday. We always want to hear from customers who have concerns regarding their mail service. Customers are reminded that they can reach us in a variety of ways, including by contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance.”

We also tried multiple ways to get in touch with the apartment complex and their management company Elmington Properties who owns them. As of Thursday night, we have not heard back.

