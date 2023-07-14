LawCall
Police searching for suspect after robbery near UAB campus

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB say police are searching for a suspect after a robbery happened near the Undergraduate Admissions Building Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 11th Avenue South and 17th Street South.

Police say the suspect fled campus on foot heading south. The suspect is identified as a Black male, 5′10″, 150-180 pounds. He was wearing brown shorts and a hoodie.

You’re asked to call UAB Police at 205-934-4434 if you have any information that could help them with their investigation.

