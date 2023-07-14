LawCall
Man arrested in separate murders of 2 Birmingham women

Chief Scott Thurmond announced 25-year-old Demarchies Mincey of Birmingham had been arrested...
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have charged a man with the shooting deaths of two women who were killed in April and June this year.

In a news conference on July 14, Chief Scott Thurmond announced 25-year-old Demarchies Mincey of Birmingham had been arrested for the murders of Jermiera Fowler and Ariel Jones.

Mincey was taken into custody June 22 in Stonecrest, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail for warrants in Fowler’s death and with unrelated charges in Georgia. An autopsy revealed Fowler had been shot.

Birmingham Police said Fowler’s burned body was found June 1 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sellers Road in the Roebuck area. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Fowler had been shot to death and set on fire.

While investigating Fowler’s case, Mincey was identified as a suspect in the death of Ariel Jones.

East Precinct Officers were called to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue North around 8:15 a.m. April 18 on a report of an abandoned vehicle. A caller said the blue four door sedan had been in the field for at least a day. When officers got to the scene they found Jones’ body.

Chief Thurmond said it doesn’t appear Jones and Fowler knew each other or Mincey.

Mincey is being held in the Dekalb County Jail without bond, awaiting extradition to Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

