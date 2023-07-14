Klarissa’s Cakery: Confetti cake

Confetti Cake

Ingredents:

3/4 cup butter

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla

1 cup milk

2 cups of all purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup of your choice sprinkles

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and place ice cream cones on flat cookie sheet. Preferably one with an edge. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt then set aside.

To your stand mixer, add the butter and sugar and beat them together until light and fluffy on medium speed, 2-3 minutes, then add in the eggs one at a time 15 seconds apart, along with the vanilla. Then lower the speed to low. Add the flour mixture and milk, alternating a little of each at a time. Add in your choice of sprinkles to mix the confetti in the cake. Hand mix these in with a spatula.

Measure batter with an ice cream scoop or a small measuring cup. Pour into ice cream cones. Carefully transport to oven. Bake at 325 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick is inserted and comes out clean.

Once the cupcakes are cooled, you can frost them with your choice of icing and sprinkles. You can use your favorite icing to decorate with! You can always color it to add some fun detailing to them as well.

Have fun and be creative!

