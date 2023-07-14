LawCall
Hoover Police searching for missing 25-year-old woman

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.(Source: Hoover Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say on July 13, around 9:30 p.m., the Hoover 911 Center received a call from a 25-year-old woman on I-459 South near mile marker 11 who reported she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate.

After calling 911, the woman stopped to check on the child and called a family member to report the same details. The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open.

Police say officers who were already en route to the location of the initial 911 call located the female’s vehicle and some of her belongings nearby, but were unable to find her or a child in the area. Hoover Police have not received any other calls of someone missing a small child.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident and are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate the missing person. She is identified as Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old black female who is 5′4, 150-160 pounds.

Authorities say Russell was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Russell or may have any information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.

