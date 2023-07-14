LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Heart Gallery Alabama: Christian

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Christian is 16 years old. He likes to be active. He enjoys football, soccer and basketball. Christian is not involved with any teams at this time, but would like to be.

He would plan a day of activities like playing sports, swimming and going to the park. He is sarcastic, quick-witted and very funny.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Shooting on Zinnia Lane.
B’ham PD: Double homicide investigation underway, victims identified
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
UPDATE: 2 Birmingham firefighters shot, expected to survive after surgery
YMCA instructor, Russell Lee
Birmingham YMCA instructor passes away while teaching class

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Christian
Babypalooza Baby Expo
Babypalooza returns to BJCC
Source: WBRC video
New Boys and Girls Club branch opens in Northport
New recreation center opening in Rainbow City soon
New state of the art recreation center headed to Etowah County