First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat, chance for scattered storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting out the day very warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out before 9 a.m. I can’t rule out visibility down to a quarter of a mile especially in parts of West Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy and dry. We are watching a disturbance pushing into Arkansas this morning that will likely travel into the Southeast later today. There’s a chance some of this energy could result in showers and storms impacting parts of west Alabama by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Before we see any rain, the big story today will be the heat. A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of west Alabama including Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Chilton counties. The Heat Advisory begins at 10 a.m. and expires this evening at 9 p.m. Temperatures today will likely climb into the low to mid 90s. Areas in the heat advisory could see heat index values up to 106°F. Areas in east Alabama will likely heat up into the lower 90s with a heat index near 100°F. We are holding on to a 50-60 percent chance for scattered storms today. I still think the greatest coverage will likely occur in west Alabama. The main threats today include heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for all of Central Alabama today. The main threat with any severe storm will be damaging winds up to 60 mph. We will also have to watch out for the potential for isolated flooding in parts of west Alabama. Winds today will likely come in from the northwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, we may have to deal with scattered storms. It’ll likely remain muggy with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by 8 p.m.

Severe threat Friday. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

Unsettled Weather Continues into the Weekend: I think our best chance to see stormy weather could occur Saturday as a weak front approaches Central Alabama. Rain chances are up to 60 percent Saturday with rain backing off a little to 40 percent Sunday. Storms over the weekend will likely produce heavy rain and the low-end threat for a strong or severe storm. We also can’t rule out the chance for isolated flooding, especially in west Alabama. Tomorrow morning should start out muggy and warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. We can’t rule out a few showers or storms tomorrow morning with additional storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow will likely climb into the lower 90s. If you plan on being outside over the weekend, please monitor the weather. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors! The weekend won’t be a washout. We should see several hours of dry weather. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans, but definitely have a backup plan in case rain and storms move into your area. Sunday’s rain chance may end up along and south of I-20/59 with only an isolated rain chance north of I-20. Temperatures will likely climb into the lower 90s Sunday afternoon with a heat index around 100°F-105°F.

Potential Rainfall: The latest guidance shows rainfall totals adding up around a half to one inch across most of Central Alabama over the next five days. Higher totals will be possible in west Alabama and into parts of Mississippi. Isolated flooding can’t be ruled out especially for west Alabama for the next couple of days.

High temps next 7 days. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

Drier and Hotter Next Week: As we head into next week, the pattern will likely begin to become drier and hotter. We are only expecting an isolated storm chance next Monday through Thursday. With high pressure building across the Deep South, temperatures will likely trend warmer. We could see highs in the low to mid 90s for the first half of the week. Long-range weather models hint that it could end up hotter by the end of next week with spots in the Southeast approaching the triple digits. I have highs climbing into the upper 90s next Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Subtropical Storm Don. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

Tropical Update: Subtropical Storm Don has formed in the north-central Atlantic this morning with winds up to 50 mph. The storm will likely remain out in the Atlantic as a tropical storm for a few days and will not impact the United States. Don is technically the fifth storm to develop in the Atlantic this season. The first one was classified in January. On average, the fifth storm normally develops on August 22nd. According to meteorologist and tropical expert Phil Klotzbach from Colorado State, only 2021 (July 1), 2020 (July 6), and 2005 (July 12) have had earlier 5th named storm formations than 2023. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Long-range models remain pretty quiet across the Atlantic for the rest of July. Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and Sept. and comes to an end on Nov. 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.