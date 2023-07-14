LawCall
Birmingham YMCA instructor passes away while teaching class

By Lauren Harksen and WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham says a trainer passed away while teaching a class on Monday, July 10.

Russell Lee was teaching an evening fitness class at the Shades Valley location when he suffered a heart attack and died.

Before his passing, Lee had worked at the YMCA since 1992. He taught group classes at both the Downtown and Shades Valley locations.

He also worked at the Birmingham Public Library. A representative for the library said he was 54 years old and sent WBRC Fox 6 a statement reading:

“The Birmingham Public Library is devastated by the death of Russell Lee, who faithfully served our patrons for over 20 years. His passion for teaching fitness to our patrons made him beloved by all. Please pray for his family, coworkers, and friends.”

Russell was also an accomplished musician, serving in music ministry at the First Baptist Church of Fairfield for 13 years. Pastor Victor Lewis said even on Sunday, he was playing on the piano in front of the congregation with such enthusiasm and life.

“Russell was such a joy to be around,” said Pastor Lewis. “He was such a magnet. He was a conversationalist. He was a comedian. He knew how to make you laugh! He’s just going to be missed because he was so personable. He was easy to talk to, very humble, and also very gifted.”

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham asks people to keep Lee’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

The Y wrote: “This loss is a reminder that life is precious and fragile. We join together in memory of Russell Lee and his impact on our community.”

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved colleague, Russell Lee. Last evening, at our Shades...

Posted by YMCA of Greater Birmingham on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The library representative said there will be a public visitation on Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Smith and Gaston Funeral Services. That address is 102 6th Avenue SW in Birmingham. The funeral will follow on Monday. Any Expressions of Sympathy can be sent to Terrie Lee at 105 Thistlewood Drive in Dothan.

